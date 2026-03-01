Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declines By 27.8%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,712,209 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 10,682,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,839,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,839,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent
In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,571 shares of company stock worth $210,844. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Homes 4 Rent News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside. Insider Filing – Goldberg Insider Filing – Benham
- Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 (annualized $1.32), increasing yield and supporting income-focused holders. This raises cash return but note the payout ratio is elevated. MarketBeat AMH Profile
- Neutral Sentiment: AMH management will speak at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (March 3). Investor access and messaging could help sentiment if management provides reassuring updates. PR Newswire
- Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no near-term upside from that shop but also not adding immediate selling pressure. Benzinga note
- Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment. American Banking News
- Negative Sentiment: AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. American Banking News – 1-Year Low
- Negative Sentiment: Last reported quarter (Feb. 19) showed EPS and revenue misses versus consensus and guidance that implies modest growth; these operational misses remain the principal fundamental headwind. MarketBeat – Earnings Summary
American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance
American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.
As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.