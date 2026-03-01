Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declines By 27.8%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,712,209 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 29th total of 10,682,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,839,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,839,927 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,408. This represents a 3.75% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,571 shares of company stock worth $210,844. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside. Insider Filing – Goldberg Insider Filing – Benham

Two company directors bought stock (David Goldberg: 2,000 shares at $29.17; Douglas Benham: 1,571 shares at $24.00). Insider purchases can signal management confidence and helped limit downside. Positive Sentiment: The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 (annualized $1.32), increasing yield and supporting income-focused holders. This raises cash return but note the payout ratio is elevated. MarketBeat AMH Profile

The company recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 (annualized $1.32), increasing yield and supporting income-focused holders. This raises cash return but note the payout ratio is elevated. Neutral Sentiment: AMH management will speak at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (March 3). Investor access and messaging could help sentiment if management provides reassuring updates. PR Newswire

AMH management will speak at the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference (March 3). Investor access and messaging could help sentiment if management provides reassuring updates. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no near-term upside from that shop but also not adding immediate selling pressure. Benzinga note

Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating, signaling no near-term upside from that shop but also not adding immediate selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment. American Banking News

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its price target to $35.00, reducing upside expectations and contributing to weaker analyst sentiment. Negative Sentiment: AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. American Banking News – 1-Year Low

AMH recently hit a one-year low after analyst downgrades and negative notes from some research providers — a sign pressure from the sell-side is weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Last reported quarter (Feb. 19) showed EPS and revenue misses versus consensus and guidance that implies modest growth; these operational misses remain the principal fundamental headwind. MarketBeat – Earnings Summary

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 24.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

