DATA Communications Management (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. 350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0801.

DATA Communications Management Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

About DATA Communications Management

Data Communications Management Corp. is a Canada-based provider of integrated customer communications and business process outsourcing solutions, trading on the OTCMKTS as DCMDF. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company specializes in designing, producing and distributing both digital and print materials that support transactional, promotional and regulatory communication across multiple channels.

The company’s service portfolio includes customer communications management, marketing and design, payment and remittance processing, data analytics, and digital workflow automation.

