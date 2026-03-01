ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.38. 6,326,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 2.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

