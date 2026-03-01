Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 251,661 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the January 29th total of 349,670 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBB opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $26.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.93.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

