New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.6650 and last traded at $22.71. 7,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 11,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating income through investments in mortgage-related assets. The company operates as an externally managed REIT, with its common and preferred shares traded on the Nasdaq. Headquartered in New York City, New York Mortgage Trust deploys capital primarily across a variety of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and other asset-backed mortgage investments.

The firm’s investment portfolio typically includes agency and non-agency RMBS, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and whole mortgage loans secured by residential properties.

