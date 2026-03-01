iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIA – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.08.
iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2024 Term TIPS ETF (IBIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2024. The fund will terminate in October 2024 IBIA was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
