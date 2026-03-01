Gala Price Down 2.7% This Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $169.36 million and approximately $24.54 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 47,372,358,751 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own. The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem. Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Reddit”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars.

