Short Interest in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Decreases By 28.9%

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,912,310 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the January 29th total of 4,095,780 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares by 62,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:METU opened at $29.73 on Friday. Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 4.09.

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.