Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.24. 259,309 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 484,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Universal Music Group Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS: UNVGY) is a leading global music company that operates across the recorded music, music publishing, and merchandising sectors. The company signs, develops, and manages artists and songwriters, producing and distributing sound recordings and music videos. It holds a diverse catalogue spanning all major genres, representing both established superstars and emerging talent through renowned labels such as Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Music Group, Def Jam Recordings and Decca Records.

In its recorded music division, Universal Music Group collaborates with artists to create and market new releases, overseeing physical and digital distribution, licensing, and promotional activities.

