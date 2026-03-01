Magic Internet Money Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $84.98 Thousand (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 1st. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $102.62 million and $84.98 thousand worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

