Ted Buchan & Co Has $14.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Ted Buchan & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 98,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,185,000 after buying an additional 3,254,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $209,353,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,430,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,536 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,090,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

