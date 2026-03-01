Numbers Protocol Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $161.75 thousand worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numbers Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,549.54 or 0.99261467 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 19th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 887,455,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The Reddit community for Numbers Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/numbersprotocolio/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 887,455,317 with 877,392,333 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.00388425 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $161,042.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numbers Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numbers Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numbers Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.