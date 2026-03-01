Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) versus Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Head to Head Review

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siemens Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $43.21 billion 3.48 $1.56 billion $1.77 99.23 Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$40.07 million ($1.08) -24.62

Analyst Ratings

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nano Nuclear Energy. Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Siemens Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 0 3 7 2 2.92 Nano Nuclear Energy 1 1 3 2 2.86

Nano Nuclear Energy has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.76%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 4.75% 18.48% 3.50% Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -14.70% -14.40%

Volatility and Risk

Siemens Energy has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 7.48, indicating that its stock price is 648% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Nano Nuclear Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

