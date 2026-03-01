Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) versus Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Financial Analysis

Derwent Valley (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) and Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Derwent Valley and Tejon Ranch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Derwent Valley N/A N/A N/A Tejon Ranch 6.41% 0.61% 0.48%

Risk and Volatility

Derwent Valley has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tejon Ranch has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Derwent Valley $535.71 million 5.18 $148.11 million N/A N/A Tejon Ranch $41.89 million 11.30 $2.69 million $0.12 146.65

This table compares Derwent Valley and Tejon Ranch”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Derwent Valley has higher revenue and earnings than Tejon Ranch.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Derwent Valley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Tejon Ranch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Derwent Valley and Tejon Ranch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Derwent Valley 1 1 1 1 2.50 Tejon Ranch 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Tejon Ranch beats Derwent Valley on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Derwent Valley

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling. We typically acquire central London properties off-market with low capital values and modest rents in improving locations, most of which are either in the West End or the Tech Belt. We capitalise on the unique qualities of each of our properties – taking a fresh approach to the regeneration of every building with a focus on anticipating tenant requirements and an emphasis on design. Reflecting and supporting our long-term success, the business has a strong balance sheet with modest leverage, a robust income stream and flexible financing. As part of our commitment to lead the industry in mitigating climate change, Derwent London has committed to becoming a net zero carbon business by 2030, publishing its pathway to achieving this goal in July 2020. In 2019 the Group became the first UK REIT to sign a Revolving Credit Facility with a 'green' tranche. At the same time, we also launched our Green Finance Framework and signed the Better Buildings Partnership's climate change commitment. The Group is a member of the 'RE100' which recognises Derwent London as an influential company, committed to 100% renewable power by purchasing renewable energy, a key step in becoming a net zero carbon business. Derwent London is one of the property companies worldwide to have science-based carbon targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Landmark buildings in our 5.4 million sq ft portfolio include 1 Soho Place W1, 80 Charlotte Street W1, Brunel Building W2, White Collar Factory EC1, Angel Building EC1, 1-2 Stephen Street W1, Horseferry House SW1 and Tea Building E1. In January 2022 we were proud to announce that we had achieved the National Equality Standard – the UK's highest benchmark for equality, diversity and inclusion. In May 2023 we were recognised on the Sunday Times Best Places to Work List 2023 within the medium-sized organisation category and in the following month we won two OAS awards – West End New Build for Soho Place W1 and Developer of the Year whilst we were also highly commended for The Featherstone Building in the City New Build category. In October 2023, White Collar Factory EC1 won the BCO's Test of Time 2023 award, Soho Place W1 won the British Construction Industry Awards' Best Commercial Property Project of the Year and Derwent London was awarded the EG Employer Award. In March 2023 we placed in the top three of the Property Sector in Management Today's Britain's Most Admired Companies awards 2022. In October 2022, 80 Charlotte Street won the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022. In 2013 the Company launched a voluntary Community Fund which has to date supported over 160 community projects in the West End and the Tech Belt. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and incorporated and domiciled in the UK. The address of its registered office is 25 Savile Row, London, W1S 2ER.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development. It is also involved in the activities related to communications leases, a power plant lease, and landscape maintenance. This segment leases land to various auto service stations with convenience stores, fast-food operations, service diner-style restaurant, a motel, an antique shop, and a post office; various microwave repeater locations, radio and cellular transmitter sites, and fiber optic cable routes; and package of land for an electric power plant. The Resort/Residential Real Estate Development segment engages in land entitlement, planning, pre-construction engineering, stewardship, and conservation activities. The Mineral Resources segment includes oil and gas royalties, rock and aggregate royalties, and royalties from a cement operation leased to National Cement Company of California, Inc.; and the management of water assets and infrastructure projects. The Farming segment farms permanent crops, such as wine grapes, almonds, and pistachios in package of land. It also manages the farming of alfalfa and forage mix on package of land in the Antelope Valley; and leases package of land for growing vegetables, as well as almonds. The Ranch Operations segment provides game management and ancillary land services comprising grazing leases and filming, as well as various guided hunts. Tejon Ranch Co. was founded in 1843 and is based in Lebec, California.

