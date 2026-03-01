Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on March 26th

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Acco Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Acco Brands has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acco Brands to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.08 on Friday. Acco Brands has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $367.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Acco Brands Corporation is a global provider of branded office and school supplies, serving consumers, educational institutions and commercial customers. Headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of products that enhance productivity and organization in work and learning environments.

The company’s portfolio includes staplers, hole punches, binding and laminating systems, writing tools, binders, folders and desktop accessories under well-known names such as ACCO, Swingline, GBC, Kensington, Mead and Five Star.

