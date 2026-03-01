Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) Insider Mario Rehayem Acquires 764,560 Shares of Stock

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM – Get Free Report) insider Mario Rehayem purchased 764,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of A$1,804,361.60.
Pepper Money Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $646.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.
Pepper Money Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 331.0%. Pepper Money’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.
Pepper Money Company Profile
Pepper Money Limited operates as a non-bank lender in the mortgage and asset finance markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Mortgages, Asset Finance, and Loan and Other Servicing. The Mortgages segment engages in the financing of residential home loans and small balance commercial real estate loans. The Asset Finance segment finances a range of asset types, such consumer, commercial, and novated leasing. The Loan and Other Servicing segment provides independent loan servicing, including residential home loans and personal loans.
