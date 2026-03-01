Austin Engineering Limited (ANG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31. The company has a market cap of $294.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal. The company also provides surface mining dump truck bodies; underground dump bodies; tyre handlers for surface and underground equipment; and ancillary equipment, such as live and shovel line cable reels, loader mounted cable reels, cable handlers, fork frames, crane jibs, quick couplers, man cages, and other products for mining applications.

