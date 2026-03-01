Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Stock Holdings Lifted by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $14,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 199,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,629,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,928,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.79. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $42.43.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

