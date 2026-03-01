Finemark National Bank & Trust Sells 5,547 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Finemark National Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.3% of Finemark National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Finemark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $69,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 271.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.8%

MDY stock opened at $652.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $609.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $662.65.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

