Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $28.77 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,155 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.6% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $70.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

