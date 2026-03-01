Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 296.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IJH stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.