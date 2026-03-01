Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) SVP Sells $228,480.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Dyer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $228,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,548.16. This trade represents a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 5.5%

OII stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $668.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Oceaneering International News

Positive Sentiment: Momentum/technical — OII recently reached a 52?week high, which can attract momentum traders and institutional interest. Article Title

Momentum/technical — OII recently reached a 52?week high, which can attract momentum traders and institutional interest. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — several outlets have upgraded or raised outlooks recently and MarketBeat shows a consensus near “Moderate Buy,” giving the stock some fundamental/coverage support. Article Title

Analyst support — several outlets have upgraded or raised outlooks recently and MarketBeat shows a consensus near “Moderate Buy,” giving the stock some fundamental/coverage support. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly results — Q4 EPS of $0.45 slightly beat consensus ($0.44) but revenue (~$668.6M) missed estimates and declined year?over?year, signaling profitability resilience but softer top?line momentum. Article Title

Mixed quarterly results — Q4 EPS of $0.45 slightly beat consensus ($0.44) but revenue (~$668.6M) missed estimates and declined year?over?year, signaling profitability resilience but softer top?line momentum. Negative Sentiment: Large, concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (COO, SVPs) and a director sold sizable blocks on Feb. 25–26 (collectively ~111.7k shares, roughly $4.2M in proceeds), cutting several insiders’ holdings by 20–42%; that typically creates investor concern and near?term selling pressure. Article Title

Large, concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (COO, SVPs) and a director sold sizable blocks on Feb. 25–26 (collectively ~111.7k shares, roughly $4.2M in proceeds), cutting several insiders’ holdings by 20–42%; that typically creates investor concern and near?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: SEC Form 4 confirmations — the sales were reported via Form 4 filings (open?market transactions, not private block transfers), removing ambiguity about motive and amplifying market reaction. Example filing: COO Benjamin Laura. SEC Form 4

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Oceaneering International this week:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oceaneering International

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.