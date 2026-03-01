Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,973 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VO opened at $306.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.29. The firm has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

