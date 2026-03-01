Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Short Interest Up 50.9% in February

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,452 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 29th total of 55,286 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.37 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.
Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.
About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.
