Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Short Interest Up 50.9% in February

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 83,452 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the January 29th total of 55,286 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 412,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.37 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.26.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

