M3F Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. $PBFS

M3F Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,361 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp accounts for approximately 7.0% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pioneer Bancorp worth $24,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 160.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of Pioneer Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $353.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Pioneer Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

In other Pioneer Bancorp news, EVP Jesse Tomczak sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $79,252.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,290. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pioneer Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, an FDIC-insured community bank headquartered in Islandia, New York. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofit organizations across the Long Island region. Through its subsidiary, Pioneer Bank offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending solutions, and cash management services tailored to local market needs.

The company’s retail offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and personal lending products, while commercial clients can access commercial real estate loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and SBA-guaranteed loans.

