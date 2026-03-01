Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Acquires 107,723 Shares of TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 62.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,723 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned 0.07% of TeraWulf worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 3,748.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 793,832 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 126.5% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TeraWulf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.69. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $18.51.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings — Rosenblatt raised its target to $23 with a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $24 with an “overweight” rating. These upgrades signal continued analyst confidence in the company’s pivot to HPC. Benzinga

Analysts raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings — Rosenblatt raised its target to $23 with a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $24 with an “overweight” rating. These upgrades signal continued analyst confidence in the company’s pivot to HPC. Positive Sentiment: Management has secured very large long?term HPC leases (reported as $12.8B), providing a visible revenue backlog to support the AI/data?center pivot. This contract visibility is a major potential revenue driver if execution continues. Zacks

Management has secured very large long?term HPC leases (reported as $12.8B), providing a visible revenue backlog to support the AI/data?center pivot. This contract visibility is a major potential revenue driver if execution continues. Positive Sentiment: Underlying HPC economics look strong — analysts highlighted ~77% HPC segment margins and valuation upside versus peers (CoreWeave), suggesting TeraWulf could materially re?rate if growth and margin execution hold. Seeking Alpha

Underlying HPC economics look strong — analysts highlighted ~77% HPC segment margins and valuation upside versus peers (CoreWeave), suggesting TeraWulf could materially re?rate if growth and margin execution hold. Neutral Sentiment: Company scheduled a lender construction update call for its WULF Compute subsidiary, which will provide more detail on build timing and financing — useful for assessing execution risk but not an immediate earnings driver. GlobeNewswire

Company scheduled a lender construction update call for its WULF Compute subsidiary, which will provide more detail on build timing and financing — useful for assessing execution risk but not an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups and earnings?call highlights summarize the strategic AI/data?center pivot — helpful context for longer?term investors but do not change near?term cash flow. Investing.com

Market writeups and earnings?call highlights summarize the strategic AI/data?center pivot — helpful context for longer?term investors but do not change near?term cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: EPS missed materially (company reported a larger loss than expected) and revenue came in below consensus — the headline miss triggered negative near?term sentiment and selling pressure. Zacks

Q4 results disappointed: EPS missed materially (company reported a larger loss than expected) and revenue came in below consensus — the headline miss triggered negative near?term sentiment and selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported results were distorted by a large non?cash warrant revaluation (~$429.8M), which widened the reported loss — this reduces reported earnings clarity and drove short?term headline risk even if cash operations look better. Seeking Alpha

Reported results were distorted by a large non?cash warrant revaluation (~$429.8M), which widened the reported loss — this reduces reported earnings clarity and drove short?term headline risk even if cash operations look better. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets flagged the company “missed big” on Q4 and the stock reacted to the combination of misses, high leverage metrics, and execution risk during the transition away from legacy Bitcoin mining. 247WallStreet

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

