Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBCI. Brean Capital cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GBCI opened at $45.45 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49.

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $306.51 million for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kalispell, Montana. Through its network of community banks, the company delivers commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and agricultural clients. With a commitment to relationship-driven banking, Glacier Bancorp combines local market expertise with regional scale to offer customized financial solutions that address the unique needs of the communities it serves.

Established in 1955 as Glacier Bank, the company has expanded both organically and through targeted acquisitions to build a presence across the Mountain West and into the Upper Midwest and Southwest.

