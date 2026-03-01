River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8.1% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 403,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. The trade was a 30.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total value of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.42.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $208.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $188.73 and a fifty-two week high of $359.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

