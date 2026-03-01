Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Takes $50.81 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 837,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $50,810,000. Equity Lifestyle Properties makes up 2.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of Equity Lifestyle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 52,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS opened at $67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $70.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

