Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 3.9% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.69% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $98,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.14. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -34.12%.

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

