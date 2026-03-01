Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,657,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,091 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 9,086 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $167,818.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 659,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,263.27. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of HST opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

