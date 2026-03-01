Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 3.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $88,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

DLR stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 21.41%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total value of $655,811.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

