CDW Corporation $CDW Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up about 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CDW by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2027 EPS view to $10.93 (from $10.71), and also increased FY2026 to $9.99 and issued a FY2028 outlook of $11.96 — a constructive read on longer?term earnings potential.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks boosted several quarter estimates including Q4 2027 to $3.43, Q4 2026 to $2.58, and raised Q1 2027 to $2.30 and Q2 2026 to $2.58 — these upgrades support the view of stronger late?cycle and full?year results.

Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data published for February shows an anomalous 0 shares and a 0.0 days ratio (likely a reporting artifact) — not a meaningful driver of price action.

Neutral Sentiment: Announcement regarding CDW Holding (SG:BXE) reporting three consecutive years of pre?tax losses appears related to a different listed entity and is likely peripheral to CDW Corporation's fundamentals.

Announcement regarding CDW Holding (SG:BXE) reporting three consecutive years of pre?tax losses appears related to a different listed entity and is likely peripheral to CDW Corporation’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several nearer?term quarter forecasts — notably Q2 2027 (to $2.34 from $3.10) and Q3 2027 (to $2.86 from $3.34), and slightly lowered Q3 2026 — these cuts imply more near?term volatility and may weigh on the stock as investors re?price shorter?term growth expectations.

In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.17, for a total transaction of $1,081,658.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,838.70. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.44 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 4.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CDW from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised CDW from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) is a leading provider of information technology products and integrated solutions for business, government, education and healthcare customers. The company sources and resells hardware and software from major technology vendors and packages those products with professional services, managed services and lifecycle support. Its offerings span IT infrastructure, cloud and data center solutions, cybersecurity, networking, unified communications, endpoint devices, and software licensing and procurement services designed to simplify IT operations for customers.

CDW combines a broad product portfolio with consultative sales, implementation and technical support capabilities.

