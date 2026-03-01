Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after buying an additional 82,518 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,777.2% during the 3rd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 72,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 69,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $624,858,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.18%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

