TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 60,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in TXNM Energy by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TXNM Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 2,063.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 649,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,705,000 after purchasing an additional 619,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TXNM opened at $59.05 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.12). TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $533.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.29 million. Analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

