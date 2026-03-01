Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $501,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $119.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

