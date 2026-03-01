CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 17,762 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.50.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.The company had revenue of $105.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

