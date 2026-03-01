Contrasting SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN) and SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) and SMS Alternatives (OTCMKTS:CICN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SAP has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMS Alternatives has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAP and SMS Alternatives”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $41.63 billion 5.94 $8.29 billion $7.05 28.57 SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than SMS Alternatives.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SAP and SMS Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 5 12 3 2.90 SMS Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

SAP currently has a consensus price target of $305.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.79%. Given SAP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SAP is more favorable than SMS Alternatives.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and SMS Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 19.92% 16.52% 10.28% SMS Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SAP beats SMS Alternatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management. The company also provides SAP customer experience solutions; SAP Business Technology platform that enables customers and partners to build, integrate, and automate applications; and SAP Business Network, a business-to-business collaboration platform that helps digitalize key business processes across the supply chain and enables communication between trading partners. In addition, it offers SAP Signavio to help customers to discover, analyze, and understand their business process operations; SAP's industry cloud solutions that provides modular solutions addressing industry-specific functions; Taulia solutions for working capital management to help enable customers mitigate the effects of inflation by providing visibility into working capital and access to liquidity; and sustainability solutions and services. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About SMS Alternatives

SMS Alternatives Inc. provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes. It offers Cicero Discovery, a configurable tool to collect activity and application performance data, and track business objects across time and multiple users, as well as measure against a defined expected business process flow; and Cicero Insight, a measurement and analytics solution that collects and presents information about quality, productivity, compliance, and revenue from frontline activity to target areas for improvement. The company also provides Cicero Automation that delivers features of the Cicero Discovery product, as well as desktop automation for enterprise contact center and back office employees; integrates applications and automates workflow; and control and adaptability at the end user desktop. In addition, it offers technical support, training, and consulting services. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through distributors and other intermediaries who resell it to end-users. It serves financial services, insurance, and telecommunications industries; and business process outsourcers, as well as intelligence, security, law enforcement, and other governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Cicero Inc. and changed its name to SMS Alternatives Inc. in June 2023. SMS Alternatives Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

