Erste Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,803 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 264.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

