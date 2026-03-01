NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 40,729 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,291,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,039,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 66.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 42.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $835,063,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Key NIKE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.10 per share, with a total value of $1,001,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This trade represents a 7.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, with a total value of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 75,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,887 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

