Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,929 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $55,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 164.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 300.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued broad, steep cuts to KHC’s near?term and multi?year EPS forecasts and carries a “Strong Sell” rating — examples include Q2 2026 cut from $0.68 to $0.51, FY2026 from $2.54 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.61 to $2.10, plus multiple quarterly downgrades. The revisions materially lower earnings visibility and are the main negative driver for the stock today. MarketBeat – KHC

Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target to $25 from $27 after Kraft Heinz's CAGNY presentations but kept a Neutral rating — this signals modest downward adjustment to valuation assumptions rather than a change to conviction on the name. Mizuho Revises Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation after CAGNY Presentations

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/attractiveness analyses are mixed — some outlets question whether recent weakness creates a buying opportunity or a value trap, highlighting the stock's recent underperformance vs longer?term decline; useful context for value investors. Is Kraft Heinz (KHC) Now Attractive After Recent Share Price Weakness?

Positive Sentiment: Brand/product activity: Capri Sun (a Kraft Heinz brand) is relaunching limited?edition flavors (Moon/Blood Moon Punch), indicating continued marketing efforts to keep brands relevant — positive for top?line engagement though likely a small near?term earnings driver. Capri Sun Brings Back Fan-Favorite Moon Punch

Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary warns Kraft Heinz faces structural challenges common to legacy CPGs (changing consumer preferences, pricing pressure), underscoring that operational execution and portfolio strategy will determine medium?term outcomes. Kraft Heinz and the structural reckoning facing legacy CPG

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.89.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

