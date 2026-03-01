Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,511,477,000 after buying an additional 2,428,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after buying an additional 441,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,990 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Key Alphabet News

GOOG stock opened at $311.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company has a market cap of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

