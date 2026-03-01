Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $50,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 571,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 525,553 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $949,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.