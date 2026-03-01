Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Sells $605,000.00 in Stock

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) CFO Melanie Hart sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,580. This trade represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

POOL opened at $227.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day moving average of $271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Pool Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.67 and a 1-year high of $374.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $982.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

