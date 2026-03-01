CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $147.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.45. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in CBRE Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

