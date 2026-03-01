Scot Jarvis Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,696. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 662.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract modification for full?rate production of 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets — adds near?term funded revenue and supports production momentum. Kratos Navy Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Space Development Agency’s Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI), de?risking integration milestones on a major space/ground program and supporting future revenue recognition. CDR Completion
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target on KTOS to $115, signaling increased analyst optimism tied to program wins and positioning in unmanned/space markets. BTIG Price Target Raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Kratos reported a Q4 beat (revenue +21.9% YoY, EPS above expectations) and a larger backlog — fundamental positives, but largely anticipated and insufficient to offset near?term concerns. Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: The company priced an underwritten offering of 14,285,714 shares at $84.00 to raise roughly $1.17B (with a 30?day option), all shares sold by Kratos — a primary offering that increases share count and sparked dilution concerns. The offering is expected to close March 2, 2026. Offering Priced
- Negative Sentiment: Noble Financial reduced its Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos (Q1 to $0.09, Q2 to $0.10), signaling near?term earnings pressure despite an Outperform rating — analyst downgrades or cuts tend to pressure sentiment. Noble Financial Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: After?hours weakness followed management’s softer Q1 guidance and commentary about cash burn (inventory/production ramps), which overshadowed the Q4 beat and likely triggered short?term profit taking. After?hours Fall Explanation
- Negative Sentiment: An insider sold 7,000 shares last week (disclosed SEC filing) — not large versus total holdings but a headline that can add selling pressure. Insider Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a concern (very high P/E multiples), leaving KTOS vulnerable to pullbacks if guidance or cash?flow timing disappoints. Valuation Concerns
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
