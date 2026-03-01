Scot Jarvis Sells 5,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) Director Scot Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,696. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 662.97 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos won a $61.1M Navy contract modification for full?rate production of 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets — adds near?term funded revenue and supports production momentum.

Kratos completed the Critical Design Review (CDR) for the Space Development Agency's Advanced Fire Control Ground Infrastructure (AFCGI), de?risking integration milestones on a major space/ground program and supporting future revenue recognition.

BTIG raised its price target on KTOS to $115, signaling increased analyst optimism tied to program wins and positioning in unmanned/space markets.

Kratos reported a Q4 beat (revenue +21.9% YoY, EPS above expectations) and a larger backlog — fundamental positives, but largely anticipated and insufficient to offset near?term concerns.

The company priced an underwritten offering of 14,285,714 shares at $84.00 to raise roughly $1.17B (with a 30?day option), all shares sold by Kratos — a primary offering that increases share count and sparked dilution concerns. The offering is expected to close March 2, 2026.

Noble Financial reduced its Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Kratos (Q1 to $0.09, Q2 to $0.10), signaling near?term earnings pressure despite an Outperform rating — analyst downgrades or cuts tend to pressure sentiment.

After?hours weakness followed management's softer Q1 guidance and commentary about cash burn (inventory/production ramps), which overshadowed the Q4 beat and likely triggered short?term profit taking.

An insider sold 7,000 shares last week (disclosed SEC filing) — not large versus total holdings but a headline that can add selling pressure.

Valuation remains a concern (very high P/E multiples), leaving KTOS vulnerable to pullbacks if guidance or cash?flow timing disappoints.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,086,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,565,000 after purchasing an additional 148,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 698,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

