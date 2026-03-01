Joshua Smith Sells 5,770 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Smith sold 5,770 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $351,450.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,224.74. The trade was a 38.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.61%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is one of North America’s largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company’s core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

