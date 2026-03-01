Reviewing Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) & Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) and Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of East Asia and Toronto Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 1 1 0 0 1.50 Toronto Dominion Bank 0 4 3 2 2.78

Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $93.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.43%. Given Toronto Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Toronto Dominion Bank is more favorable than Bank of East Asia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

52.4% of Toronto Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Toronto Dominion Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Toronto Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Toronto Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Toronto Dominion Bank 17.52% 14.28% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of East Asia and Toronto Dominion Bank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $4.96 billion 0.92 $449.07 million N/A N/A Toronto Dominion Bank $87.34 billion 1.86 $14.66 billion $9.05 10.75

Toronto Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of East Asia.

Summary

Toronto Dominion Bank beats Bank of East Asia on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import and export trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it offers private banking services comprising investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates outlets in Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, Singapore, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

