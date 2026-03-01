Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.42 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 11.83%.During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4602 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 127.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

