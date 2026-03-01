MAI Capital Management Purchases 20,041 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAAA. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 5.2% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Performance

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.38. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a twelve month low of $50.44 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Announces Dividend

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research. PAAA was launched on Jul 19, 2023 and is issued by PGIM.

